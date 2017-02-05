Canada’s Surrender to Islamic Blasphemy Laws?
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Christine Williams, an award-winning journalist and a columnist at JihadWatch.org.
Christine discussed Canada’s Surrender to Islamic Blasphemy Laws?, and she asks: Why exactly is the Canadian Parliament moving Canada toward Sharia?
Don’t miss it!
And make sure to watch Jamie focus on The Spiritual Roots of Trump Derangement Syndrome, where he unveils what lies behind the Left’s ferocious rage at Trump’s inauguration:
Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at jamieglazov11@gmail.com.
