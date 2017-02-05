Canada’s Surrender to Islamic Blasphemy Laws?

This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Christine Williams, an award-winning journalist and a columnist at JihadWatch.org.

Christine discussed Canada’s Surrender to Islamic Blasphemy Laws?, and she asks: Why exactly is the Canadian Parliament moving Canada toward Sharia?

Don’t miss it!

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch Jamie focus on The Spiritual Roots of Trump Derangement Syndrome, where he unveils what lies behind the Left’s ferocious rage at Trump’s inauguration:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at jamieglazov11@gmail.com.

Also see,

Tapson and Greenfield on ‘The Leftist Rage of the Women’s March’