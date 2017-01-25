Christine Williams Moment: How the Victimology Subterfuge is Killing the West
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the ChristineWilliams Moment hosted by Christine Williams, an award-winning journalist and a columnist at JihadWatch.org.
Christine discussed How the Victimology Subterfuge is Killing the West, unveiling the tactic with which the Left-Islamic Supremacist Alliance is devouring us.
Don’t miss it!
And make sure to watch Ingrid Carlqvist discuss How Sweden Became Absurdistan, sharing her fear that her country could become the first Sharia state in Europe:
Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]
Also see,
Top 10 Reasons Keith Ellison Should Terrify You.
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Jamie Glazov