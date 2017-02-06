Did Chuck Schumer Cry Over Obama’s Christian Ban?

Did Chuck Schumer Cry Over Obama’s Christian Ban?
Jamie Glazov
06 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses Did Chuck Schumer Cry Over Obama’s Christian Ban?, shedding light on the peculiar hypocrisy and double standards of leftist tears.

glazov-pic

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Jamie focus on The Spiritual Roots of Trump Derangement Syndrome, where he unveils what lies behind the Left’s ferocious rage at Trump’s inauguration:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at jamieglazov11@gmail.com.

Also see,

Canada’s Surrender to Islamic Blasphemy Laws?

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend