Did Chuck Schumer Cry Over Obama’s Christian Ban?

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses Did Chuck Schumer Cry Over Obama’s Christian Ban?, shedding light on the peculiar hypocrisy and double standards of leftist tears.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch Jamie focus on The Spiritual Roots of Trump Derangement Syndrome, where he unveils what lies behind the Left’s ferocious rage at Trump’s inauguration:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at jamieglazov11@gmail.com.

