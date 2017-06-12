Comey the Leaking Caped CrusaderExonerates Trump

“Comey is the most honest, non-partisan public servant in America. Also, he leaks memos to media to settle personal scores against President.” – tweet by national radio host Buck Sexton

James Comey is a victim of his own self-perception.

Superman, he is not, although his June 8 testimony suggestshe sees himself that way. A mild-mannered kind of guy, who maybe thought his former job as FBI Director was just an extension of his superhero responsibility to expose corruption and fight for “truth, justice and the American way.”

Instead, his testimony reveals the opposite: Comey is a leaker, acover-his-derriere memo makerand a political side taker.

Comey rescued Hillary Clinton from the burning inferno ignited when the classified emails she was sending on an illegal private server were brought to light. It looked like a job for Superman, so Clark Comey switchedhis office attire for some cape and tights. His apparent clairvoyance superpower gave him the miraculous ability to draw the conclusion thatHillary’s lawbreaking was not intentional. “No further investigation was necessary,” said the caped crusader.

During the hearing, Comey openly admitted that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch influenced the Clinton email investigation when she directed him to call it a “matter.” Oddly, Comey’s notorious “gut feeling” didn’t kick in that day to remind him that the Department of Justice aligning its comments with the Clinton campaign was deviously corrupt.

Contrast that to Comey’s testimony about General Flynn. Comey remained silent in the presence of real corruption, but leaked like a sieve when Trump reportedly said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. … He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

The last I checked, hope is a good thing. It means to wish or expect with confidence: “I hope he gets well…I hope they win…”

When askedif he thought Trump was trying to obstruct justice or simply trying to help Flynn save face, Comey said, “I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct.”So, Clark Comeyleaked his version of the conversation to a friend who leaked it to the press. Sounds like grade school revenge to me.

And a conspiracy theory about obstruction of justice was birthed while proof of real obstruction of justice was aborted sometime between a secret meeting on a Phoenix Arizona tarmac and the day Loretta Lynch directed Comey to call Clinton’s email investigation a “matter.”

In an enlightening piece well worth your time written by Law professor Alan M. Dershowitzfor Fox News, “Comey’s statement fails to deliver the smoking gun Democrats craved,” Dershowitz explains why Comey’s written statement didn’t provide evidence of obstruction of justice — or any other crime. “Yet,” he wrote, “virtually every Democratic pundit, in their hast to ‘get’ President Trump, has willfully ignored these realities. In doing so they have endangered our civil liberties and constitutional rights.”

Comey’s hearing reinforced Dershowitz’ sentiment that Democrats are out to get Trump.

We gleamed from this hearing that many of the leaks or big news stories from anonymous sources were lies, including stories from CNN and New York Times. We also learned the whole Russian collusion theory is most likely conspiratorial. Comey admitted he was confident that zero…zilch…nada…votes cast in the 2016 Elections were altered by Russians. He verified that President Trump did not, at any time, ask him to stop the FBI investigation into Russian involvement in the elections. He said no one working for the Trump administration, including the DOJ, asked him to stop the Russian investigation.

Most importantly, we learned that Trump was never, ever under investigation, one hugely-big fact that the leaker in a superhero suit failed to mention or even leak until June 8.

©2017 Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall, The Christian Post. Susan’s nationally syndicated column is published in scores of newspapers and publications across the U.S. She writes about politics, culture and media and was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015 and 2016. Contact her by Facebook or at [email protected]

