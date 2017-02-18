A Day Without Illegal Immigrants

You may have heard that yesterday was nationwide, “A Day Without Immigrants” day.

NPR Reported that, “In cities around America, thousands of construction companies, restaurants and other businesses are bracing for ‘A Day Without Immigrants,’ a combination boycott/strike that highlights the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and culture.”

“The movement is a response to President Trump’s immigration agenda, which includes a pledge to seal the U.S. border with Mexico and a travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries (which is now on hold),” NPR added.

Demonstrations in many major cities throughout the U.S. took place. By sheer coincidence, most of the cities involved, just happen to be of the sanctuary persuasion.

Interestingly, and 100% predictably – of the dozen or so articles I read regarding the “massive” walkouts, from construction companies to schools and restaurants, not one even attempted to make a distinction between legal and illegal immigration.

And isn’t that the point and end for the left – to purposely blur the line between the two – repeat the narrative so often that the two effectively become indistinguishable. Always remember – those who control the language, control the narrative.

Is it really the case that all these companies employ this many illegals that they were forced to close for the day? If that is truly the case, the Trump immigration authorities should really take notice. When the time comes to begin mass deportation proceedings, a list of these facilities will make I.C.E. agents’ jobs a lot easier in locating them.

But seriously, this got me thinking about a day without immigrants, or more precisely, a day without illegals – and just who might be, or who would certainly have been glad to see a day without illegal immigrants.

July 1, 2015 would have been a great day without illegals. That’s the day that the scum bag illegal, Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, murdered Kate Steinle. I’m sure all the family and friends of Kate would have been thrilled to have celebrated “no illegals” that day.

January 31, 2016, would been another good day for the celebration of no illegals. That was day that Sarah Root was killed by Eswin Mejia, an illegal alien from Honduras , who was street-racing. He is still out there somewhere, due to Douglas County Nebraska’s sanctuary policy. Sarah had just graduated college with a 4.0 GPA, and was preparing to begin her life, when Mejia snuffed it out.

How about January 22, 2015. A day the Ronnebeck family would have enjoyed celebrating no illegals day. That was the day Apolinar Altamirano, an illegal alien from Mexico , murdered Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa , Arizona . Altamirano was out on bond when he murdered Grant over a pack of cigarettes while Ronnebeck was working his shift at a convenience store.

I could continue for days just listing the American citizens who would be overjoyed to have celebrated a day without illegals, but you get the point.

Now how about some facts regarding these oh-so-crucial members of American society.

The Daily Wire , with the help of Fox News, compiled these stunning statistics regarding our beloved “illegal” population.

Illegals make up 3.5% of America ’s population, yet commit 13.6% of all crimes in the country. They account for 12% of all murders and 16% of all drug and human trafficking sentences. Almost 50 percent of all federal crimes are committed near the Mexico border, and illegal immigrants accounted for nearly 75% of federal drug sentences in 2014.

“Of the 61,529 criminal cases initiated by federal prosecutors in 2015, more than 40%—or 24,746—were filed in court districts neighboring the Mexican border,” but I’m sure this is just coincidental.

So let us join with all the thousands of victims throughout the nation and celebrate a day, a week, month, year – no – a lifetime, without the scourge of illegal immigrants.

