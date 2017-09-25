Deborah Weiss Moment: The Importance of Free Speech: Motion 103 and Islamophobia.

Deborah Weiss Moment: The Importance of Free Speech: Motion 103 and Islamophobia.
Jamie Glazov
25 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This special edition of The Glazov Gang presents the Deborah Weiss Moment with Deborah Weiss, a Human Rights lawyer who is an expert on the subject of free speech and terrorism related issues. She is the author of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Jihad on Free Speech. Visit her website at vigilancenow.org.

Deborah discussed The Importance of Free Speech: Motion 103 and Islamophobia, unveiling the high price of submitting to Islamic blasphemy codes.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Anni Cyrus expose The Dire Danger of M-103, where she casts a terrifying light on how treacherous forces are willfully bringing Sharia and Jihad to your neighborhood:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

GoFundMe Bans Glazov Gang from Accepting Donations.

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

Permalinks


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend