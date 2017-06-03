In Defense of Trumpian Diplomacy

Undoubtedly Trump sought to create the ‘leverage of fear’ to force the cooperation of reluctant NATO leaders in meeting their defense spending targets. Following the initial shock, Trump’s attack appeared to have positive results. By the close of the NATO and subsequent G-7 meetings, many national leaders, including France’s new President Macron, who dined privately with Trump, appeared to agree that NATO must meet its defense spending commitments.

Trump also appears to have been successful in pushing the NATO allies in committing more resources in the fight against international Islamic terrorism. While ISIS has not yet been able to deploy weapons of mass destruction, it has instead been able to utilize a substitute: the weapon of mass immigration. It is likely that hundreds of ISIS cells live within NATO countries, where Muslims already have been given preferential treatment under local laws. The disgustingly barbaric ISIS attack in Manchester was mentioned repeatedly by Trump as a contemporary event in order to drive home the ever increasing, ever broadening global threat of ISIS. The Manchester attack may help stiffen the backs of NATO leaders in taking resolute anti-terrorist measures, including not merely watching but deporting known radical suspects. Again, it supported Trump’s long held stance on illegal immigration.