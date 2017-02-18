Donald Trump’s Top 10 Accomplishments in His First Month in Office

My latest Townhall column is called, Donald Trump’s Top 10 Accomplishments in His First Month in Office. Here’s an excerpt from the column.

Despite all the hysteria you’re seeing from the Left, the mainstream media and from some Republicans who still at this late date can’t get over the fact that he won the primaries, Trump has actually had a dynamite first month in office. Trump may not fare so well if you judge him on his tweeting habits or his willingness to play nice with the media, but the agenda he’s pursued has been a conservative dream.

While I’m sure you’ve heard plenty of stories based on anonymous leaks and wild speculation, how many people have taken stock of what Trump’s actually been doing? Not what he’s tweeting, not what he might do some day, but what he’s actually done. There may be a lot more that needs doing, but if you’re a conservative, the proper reaction to his agenda is “so far, so good.”

10) Freezing all Federal Hiring Outside of the Military: Trump followed in Ronald Reagan’s footsteps by putting a federal hiring freeze in place almost immediately after he became president. That’s big, because the first step to shrinking government is to stop adding more people to it.

