ESPN’s Cultural Revolution and Robert Lee.

Jamie Glazov
29 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie focuses on ESPN’s Cultural Revolution and Robert Lee and he asks: Where are the public flogging spectacles and self-recrimination sessions?

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Jamie discuss Welfare Queen Boasts About Raping Government, where he unveils the monstrosities brought to you by Hillary, Bernie and the utopian dream.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Dinesh D’Souza on “The Big Lie About Charlottesville”

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend