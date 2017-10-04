Ex-Muslim Issues Dire Warning to America

Jamie Glazov
On this new special edition of The Glazov Gang, we are running a stirring speech that our very own Anni Cyrus recently delivered in Neosho, Missouri.

Anni issued A Dire Warning to America, shining a disturbing light on the taboo truth about Islam.

And make sure to watch Anni’s powerful speech at the United America First Rally in California on July 8, 2017, where she spoke of how she escaped Sharia and then issued A Bone-Chilling Warning to America:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

