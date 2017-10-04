Ex-Muslim Issues Dire Warning to America

On this new special edition of The Glazov Gang, we are running a stirring speech that our very own Anni Cyrus recently delivered in Neosho, Missouri.

Anni issued A Dire Warning to America, shining a disturbing light on the taboo truth about Islam.

Don’t miss it!

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

And make sure to watch Anni’s powerful speech at the United America First Rally in California on July 8, 2017, where she spoke of how she escaped Sharia and then issued A Bone-Chilling Warning to America:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Hamas (CAIR) Gets Schooled by John Guandolo