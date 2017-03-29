Ex-Muslim Sandra Solomon Unveils the Terror in London

This special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Sandra Solomon, an ex-Muslim who grew up in Saudi Arabia who is now valiantly fighting against the Islamization of the West — and of her new home country of Canada in particular. (Support Sandra on her Facebook Page HERE.)

Sandra came on the show to focus on Unveiling the Terror in London, revealing the true reason Jihad struck the UK Parliament and Westminster Bridge.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch Sandra discuss Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life?, where she shares an inquiry she recently made at a Toronto mosque:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

