The Fight For America Has Only Just Begun

For conservatives, the election of Donald Trump, while not ideal, represents the first chance in a long time to take the country back from the infestation of liberal ideology, and especially one world government globalism.

If the first two months of the Trump administration has taught us anything, it is that until liberalism is completely eradicated, it matters little who sits in the White House.Leftistshave succeeded ininfiltrating America like a locust plague, through our educationsystems, media, Hollywood,politics, churches, and the judiciary.

On one hand, we see activist judges at every turn opposing Trump’s honest attempts to protect Americans. And on the other, we see unhinged liberalsand theiruncontrollable fits of rage, showing us what happens when a pro-America, pro-God, pro-U.S. Constitution president threatens to unseat their gods of globalism and secular humanism.

Liberals have gone bonkers but annoyingly, think they are normal. They see Russian boogeymenaround every corner with theoccasional Hitlerreference thrown in for good measure. Apparently, Ashley Judd believes Hitler is back, recently saying about Trump: “I didn’t know devils could be resurrected, but I feel Hitler in these streets, a mustache traded for a toupee, Nazis renamed the Cabinet Electoral Conversion Therapy, the new gas chambers shaming the gay out of America…”

No editorializing necessary.

What’s really crazyare the Nazi undertones coming from the left, as Anita Dittman, a born again Jewish woman who survived the Holocaust pointed out in an interview with WND.com. Dittman said, “When they say he [Trump] is another Hitler, they are crazy. If he was another Hitler, he’d be shooting people that riot and they wouldn’t have the freedom to riot…”

Of course, many leftists are also Holocaust deniers, so sweet Ms. Dittman’s personal experience with the real Hitler will have zero impact on those who deny the hell she, and millions like her experienced.

Leftism is the antithesis of the Biblical worldview and pretty much the opposite of how Americans across Main Street America think. Main Street Americans understand globalism is liberty’s archenemy because a borderless America cannot protect traditions, religious beliefs, or American culture.

Main Street Americans watched former president Obama choose globalism over their safety when he ignored the rule of law concerning illegalimmigration. Now they notice the hypocrisy when the mainstream media, leftist judges and Democrats-at-large incessantly rail on Trump, yet ignored Obama’s lawlessness.

It’s one minute until midnight in America and we are standing at the crossroads between “Put Up” or “Shut Up.”America as we know it is at risk, unless patriotic Americans join the fight betweenevil and good, wrong and right.

Taking back America won’t be easy, but it is possibleif good people get involved by voting out globalists at the local, state and national levels and removing them from leadership positions in their churches. Parents should micromanage what their kids are taught in school and everyone can boycott news organizations that promote fake news. Think of all the money you could bank not going to movies starring Hollywood liberals who trash American values and all the time you’ll save not watching television shows which seek to shove every abhorrent liberal idea down your throat.

Darkness calls and those who will must answer. As Welsh poet Dylan Thomas once wrote: “Do not go gentle into that good night…Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

©2017 Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall, The Christian Post, Right Wing News and GOPUSA. Susan’s nationally syndicated column is published in scores of newspapers and publications across the U.S. She writes about politics, culture and media and was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015 and 2016. Contact her by Facebook or at [email protected]

