Georgetown’s Prof. Jonathan Brown Supports Islamic Slavery and Rape.

Jamie Glazov
19 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses Georgetown’s Prof. Jonathan Brown Supports Islamic Slavery and Rape, asking:where is the media outrage and the feminist protests?

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Jamie say: Thank You President Trump for the Travel Ban, expressing a heartfelt appreciation for a leader set on protecting America and American lives.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at jamieglazov11@gmail.com.

Also see,

Dr. Bill Warner Moment: How to Use the Elements of Islam to Vet Muslim Migrants.

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend