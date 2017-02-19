Georgetown’s Prof. Jonathan Brown Supports Islamic Slavery and Rape.

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses Georgetown’s Prof. Jonathan Brown Supports Islamic Slavery and Rape, asking:where is the media outrage and the feminist protests?

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch Jamie say: Thank You President Trump for the Travel Ban, expressing a heartfelt appreciation for a leader set on protecting America and American lives.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at jamieglazov11@gmail.com.

Also see,

