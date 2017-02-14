Glazov Gang Standoff: Greenfield vs. Mohajer on “Is Hillary the Legitimate President?”

In this new special edition of Glazov Gang Standoff, we host a debate between Alex Mohajer, a Huffington Post Writer and Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Bros For America and Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at the Freedom Center and editor of The Point at Frontpagemag.com.

Alex and Daniel face off on Is Hillary the Legitimate President?, dueling on whether it is Hillary that deserves to be in the White House.







And make sure to watch the earlier Glazov Gang Standoff between Alex and Daniel, where they went toe-to-toe on President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration, tackling the issue of how to best fight terror, if Trump is legitimate in his approach, the nature of Islam, and much more:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

