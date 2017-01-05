Glazov Gang’s 2016 Episode of The Year: Brigitte Gabriel on “What is Really Driving the Terrorists”.

This year’s Glazov Gang 2016 Episode of the Year Award goes to two special episodes — each of which captivated audiences around the world.

One of the winners was The Brigitte Gabriel Moment with Brigitte Gabriel, the founder of ACT for America. Brigitte discussed What is Really Driving the Terrorists, unveiling what really inspires Jihadists — and why Obama and the media don’t want you to know it.

We present this winning episode below. Congrats Brigitte!

The Glazov Gang team also extends special thanks to all of our guests, viewers and supporters and wishes all of them a happy, healthy and successful new year.



The other Glazov Gang 2016 episode award winner ran yesterday: a BLOCKBUSTER edition of Anni Cyrus’ feature “Top 10”, which focused on Top 10 Most Ridiculous Crimes and Punishments in Iran. In this episode, Anni unveiled the surreal, dark and barbaric world of the Islamic Republic. To watch it, CLICK HERE.

And don’t miss the runner-up to this Glazov Gang 2016 Episode of the Year Award. The episode was the first of a 2-Part Series joined by Dr. Peter Hammond, the founder of Frontline Fellowship. He discussed Islam’s Hatred of Dogs and Cruelty to Animals, examining the Islamic theological foundations that inspire a hatred of and sadism toward animals. [For Part II , CLICK HERE.]

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

