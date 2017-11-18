Glazov Moment: Mattel’s Hijab-Wearing Enslaved Barbie.

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses Mattel’s Hijab-Wearing Enslaved Barbie, unveiling how America’s toy company is normalizing vicious savagery against women and girls.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Jamie focus on What a Woman in Hijab is Really Saying to You, where he reveals the terrifying truth about what the Hijab really signifies.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

