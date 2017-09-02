Gorka’s Departure – A Troubling Sign of Brotherhood’s Grip

On this new special Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses Gorka’s Departure – A Troubling Sign of Brotherhood’s Grip, reflecting on how all the heroic truth-tellers about Jihad are being forced out of Trump administration.



Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch our special edition with John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, combat veteran Marine, and now the president of Understanding the Threat. John discuss McMaster’s Firing of Higgins: Crippling America in the Face of Jihad, where he unveils how the National Security Adviser is in the enemy camp:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

