Greenfield Moment: It’s Not About the Anthem, It’s About America.

This new special Daniel Greenfield Moment features Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at the Freedom Center and editor of The Point at Frontpagemag.com.

Daniel focuses on It’s Not About the Anthem, It’s About America, unveiling how protesting the anthem is always about protesting the existence of America.



Don’t miss it!

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

And make sure to watch Daniel discuss Susan Rice’s Muslim Brotherhood Watergate, where he exposes the frightening truth behind why Obama really spied on Trump:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Ex-Muslim Issues Dire Warning to America