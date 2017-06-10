Guandolo and Gaubatz on “Kathy Griffin’s ISIS Romance”

Jamie Glazov
10 Jun, 2017 by
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by John Guandolo, President of Understanding the Threat, and Chris Gaubatz, Vice President of Understanding The Threat.

John and Chris focused on Kathy Griffin’s ISIS Romance, reflecting on the Left’s heart of darkness.

And make sure to watch Chris discuss The Threat of CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, where he shares how he went undercover into the belly of the beast — and then gives a dire warning to America.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

