Guandolo Moment: Facts That Point to Jihad in Vegas.
Jamie Glazov
09 Oct, 2017 by
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang features John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, combat veteran Marine, and now the president of Understanding the Threat.

John focused on Facts That Point to Jihad in Vegas, unveiling why ISIS’ claim of responsibility is deadly serious.

And make sure to watch John focus on #FireMcMaster and Civilization Jihad by “OUR” Hands, where he reveals how our own officials are imposing Sharia on us:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

