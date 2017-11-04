Halloween Horror – What “Allahu Akbar” Really Means.

Halloween Horror – What “Allahu Akbar” Really Means.
Jamie Glazov
04 Nov, 2017 by
This new Glazov Gang episode was joined by Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at the Freedom Center and editor of The Point at Frontpagemag.com.

Daniel discusses Halloween Horror – What “Allahu Akbar” Really Means, revealing what the establishment media doesn’t want you to know.

And make sure to watch Jamie focus on The Left’s Manhattan Massacre, where he unveils how the utopian dream fuels Islam’s killing machine:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

