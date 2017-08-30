Why Hillary Won’t Quit Huma.

Why Hillary Won’t Quit Huma.
30 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This new special edition of The Glazov Gang features Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at the Freedom Center and editor of The Point at Frontpagemag.com.

Daniel focused on Why Hillary Won’t Quit Huma, reflecting on the disturbing questions about money, the Muslim Brotherhood, and much, much more.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch our special episode with Dinesh D’Souza, a #1 New York Times bestselling author and author of the new book, The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left.

Dinesh discussed The Big Lie About Charlottesville, unveiling where white nationalism really comes from:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

ESPN’s Cultural Revolution and Robert Lee.

labdhie

More articles by labdhie

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend