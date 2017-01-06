Ingrid Carlqvist Video: How Sweden Became Absurdistan.

Jamie Glazov
06 Jan, 2017 by
This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Ingrid Carlqvist Moment hosted by Ingrid Carlqvist, journalist and author.

Ingrid discussed How Sweden Became Absurdistan, sharing her  fear that her country could become the first Sharia state in Europe.

And make sure to watch Ingrid shed light on the Muslim Rape of Sweden:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

