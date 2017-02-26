Is Obamacare Here to Stay

What’s the hold up!! Why do we have to wait to repeal Obamacare? Anyone with a brain can see that it is total disaster. Of course anyone with a brain knew from the beginning that it was expressly designed to be a total disaster – that the master plan, or scheme, was to have Obamacare, in it’s current form, fail, thus clearing the way to a single payer, full-blown, socialist healthcare system.

Those on the left knew. Pelosi knew – which is the reason she said “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it…” The architect, Jonathan Gruber, certainly knew, as he admitted they had to lie about it and hope that Americans were as dumb as he hoped they were.

Now that we can repeal it, the Republicans have attempted to change the narrative from repeal and replace to repair and fix. Well – we aren’t buying it.

“You spineless, gutless, timid politicians. (The Republicans) have all three. They have the White House, the Senate, and the House. What’s their excuse now?” Sean Hannity asked . He also echoed our sentiment that they are now proposing to, “repeal and repair the disastrous health care law.”

The Blaze reported that Senator Rand Paul was so frustrated with the jelly-spined Republicans, that he walked out of a meeting earlier this month regarding the healthcare law. “I hear things that are unacceptable to me,” Paul said in an interview afterward. “If they don’t seem to care what conservatives think about complete repeal of Obamacare, they’re going to be shocked when they count the votes.”

So here we are – waiting and wondering just what happened to the tough-talking GOP, who for years, promised to repeal Obamacare in its entirety.

They are claiming that it’s just not that simple – that they can’t seem to agree on a replacement bill. Oh really!

In January, Fox News reported that, “Congressional Republicans aim to deposit the repeal bill on President-elect Trump’s desk by the first big congressional break in mid-February.” Mid-February has come and gone. Where is it?

“It could be a year. It could be a few years until Republicans require a replacement bill to come into effect – even as the GOP sung the ‘repeal and replace’ mantra for years,” Fox added.

And that’s just it. They’ve had seven years to come up with legislation. May I ask what they’ve been doing for approaching a decade?

In fact, they’ve done a lot – at least in the House. Of course it’s easy to “do a lot” when you know it will make no difference to the outcome. That’s really the crux of this whole mess.

The Republicans, in my opinion, actually enjoy being the minority party, or at least prefer when they don’t control everything. This way they can piss and moan and put forth all the hard line bills they wish, never having to be accountable to their base. They can say, which they have, election cycle after election cycle, that they tried, but were blocked by the Senate or the President.

In 2014, the Washington Post wrote that, “Republicans are reminding voters that since they took control of the House in 2011, they’ve voted 54 times to undo, revamp or tweak the law.” 54 TIMES, starting on Jan. 19, 2011. That bill “would have repealed ALL of the Affordable Care Act.” Emphasis added.

In all, the House passed 14 bills to repeal and/or severely limit Obamacare, just in 2011, as well as 9 Amendment proposals. Then 10 times in 2012, 13 in 2013, and 7 in 2014.

But now we are expected to buy their line of crap that they just can’t seem to come up with a plan that is agreeable to all, when clearly they were able to agree almost unanimously, at least 54 times previously.

So what are we to take away from this? That all these past votes have merely been symbolic? That they really didn’t mean it? That just like Democrats, it boils down to symbolism over substance?

Hannity had it right. They are “spineless, gutless, timid politicians.”

