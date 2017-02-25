Jane Roe is Finally Home

Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade is now singing with the angels.

It’s not that Roe, whose real name was Norma McCorvey did anything to deserve spending eternity in heaven. No one has. Not even Mother Teresa. We’re all as broken as McCorvey when we compare ourselves to a holy God.

Despite all the bloodshed this poster child for the abortion movement is responsible for, her sins were washed as white as snow. “My eyes were opened after I accepted Jesus Christ into my heart,” McCorvey said while testifying before a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee in 1998. During that testimony, she acknowledged how wrong and broken she was and said she hadexperienced the power of God’s forgiveness, vowing she would devote the rest of her life “undoing the law that bears my name.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Ms. McCorvey’stestimonyexposed the truth about the Roe v. Wade decision, admitting the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court “didn’t happen the way I said it did, pure and simple. I lied.” She said her attorneys “needed an extreme case to make their client look pitiable” so the premise of gang rape “started out as a little lie, but my little lie grew and became horrible with each telling.” She also said she was “lied to” by her legal counsel “to further their [abortion] agenda” and opined her attorneys “never told me that what I was signing would allow women to come up to me 15, 20 years later and say, ‘Thank you for allowing me to have my five or six abortions.’”

McCorvey continued, “Since all these lies succeeded in dismantling every state’s protection of the unborn, I think it’s fair to say that the entire abortion industry is based on a lie.”

To that point, what good could ever come from a law conceived by lies and deceit?But apparently lies matter little to thosebowing at the altar of self-ism. To them, abortion isa holy sacrament they’ll do anything to protect. They refuse to accept that even if you leave God out of the argument, life begins at the moment of fertilization and the child develops his own unique DNA.Without a doubt, the most dangerous place in America today is in the womb.

During another Subcommitteetestimonyin 2005, McCorvey begged thatthe monster she helped create, be reversed. She said she was “used and abused by the court system in America” and never received the opportunity to speak for herself during the court case. She claimed her “lawyers were looking for a young, white woman to be a guinea pig for a great new social experiment, somewhat like what Adolf Hitler did.”

McCorvey continued: “Do you have any idea how much emotional grief I have experienced? It is like a living hell knowing that you have had a part to play, though in some sense I was just a pawn of the legal system. But I have had to accept my role in the deaths of millions of babies and the destruction of women’s lives.”

McCorvey understood that although she had receivedforgiveness, bells cannot be un-rung. The train carrying her choices had already left the station, so all she could do is spend the rest of her life trying to stop the train to prevent further carnage.

During that last testimony, McCorvey said, “We can ask the children to forgive us but the children are dead.” Now, so is she. But, from what I understand about God’s grace,I wouldn’t be surprised if the One who washed her sins “as white as snow” brought with him to Heaven’s gates, the vast sea of 55 million precious kids, the victims of abortion, to welcome a weary Norma home.

©2017 Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall, The Christian Post, Right Wing News and GOPUSA. Susan’s nationally syndicated column is published in scores of newspapers and publications across the U.S. She writes about politics, culture and media and was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015 and 2016. Contact her by Facebook or at [email protected]

Also see,

Has This Good Girl Gone Bad?