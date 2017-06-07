John Guandolo Moment: The Jihadist-Leftist Matrix Unveiled.

John Guandolo Moment: The Jihadist-Leftist Matrix Unveiled.
Jamie Glazov
07 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This new special edition of The Glazov Gang presents the John Guandolo Moment with John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, combat veteran Marine, and now the President of Understanding the Threat.

John discussed The Jihadist-Leftist Matrix Unveiled, giving a sober look at the totality of the threat we face.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch John focus on Trump vs. Brotherhood Infiltration, where he cast a disturbing light on the enemy within:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Chris Gaubatz on “The Threat of CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend