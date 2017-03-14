Joy Reid’s Smear of Sebastian Gorka and other Counter-Jihadists

Joy Reid’s Smear of Sebastian Gorka and other Counter-Jihadists
Jamie Glazov
14 Mar, 2017 by
In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie calls out Joy Reid’s Smear of Sebastian Gorka and other Counter-Jihadists, unveiling the malicious lie the Left regurgitates over and over to camouflage the ideology that hates us and means us harm.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

