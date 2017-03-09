Ladies and Gentlemen I Give You O-DonaldCare

Yesterday, I received this email from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

BREAKING

House Republicans just introduced an Obamacare replacement.

Brent — You elected President Trump and House Republicans to repeal Obamacare.

Now, after 7 years of Democrats’ blocking our efforts, House Republicans just introduced a replacement for Obamacare.

The only thing that stands in the way now is the Democrats’ obstruction tactics.

Needless to say, I did not sign on to show my support for O-DonaldCare.

And Why? Simple – because this is not a repeal bill. Repeal means to revoke or withdraw from something. This bill does neither. And it says it right there: “House Republicans just introduced a replacement for Obamacare.” It just replaces socialist Democrat crap with

progressive Republican crap. The email was right about one thing. I did vote for Trump to fully repeal ObamaCare. So did many others.

And now he is not only supporting this fraud, but embracing it. He tweeted: “Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster – is imploding fast!”

No – it is not out for “negotiation!” According to Republican leadership, they want to push this pig to vote at lightning speed. It’s funny how quickly the Legislature can move when they are motivated. We should always question the motivation of a normally do-nothing Legislature that suddenly springs to action. It usually spells doom for you and me. And more often than not, it means they are hiding something – usually the truth.

HotAir reports that Mitch McConnell insisted that as soon as O-DonaldCare passes the House, he’s sending it right to the floor for a Senate vote – no committees – no hearings – no negotiation – no discussion – no talk of amendments.

This bill is NOT a repeal of ObamaCare. It is a dressed up pig which still contains top-down government subsidies in the form of low-income tax credits – which is just another word for entitlement. It still maintains mandates and regulations on health insurance.

It is, as Philip Klein put it, that liberalism has again won the day and is driving the narrative. Rather than scraping all of ObamaCare, Republicans have decided to use the left’s position as its jump-off point.

O-DonaldCare is not free-market health insurance and it will not “empower” patients and doctors, as Trump and Republicans insisted during the campaign. It still requires citizens to maintain health insurance for at least 10 months each year or pay a 30% penalty. The taxes remain in place and continues Medicaid expansion. How is this repeal and how is this free market?!

Simply put, we will see no demonstrable difference between what we are currently forced to now purchase and the Trump/Republican plan.

And look for the new talking point from the White House and the Republicans. It was rolled out yesterday by OMB Director, Mick Mulvaney. The sales pitch may be that we shouldn’t be comparing ObamaCare with the Republican plan. Instead, “It’s either this plan or failure.” This furthers the sense of urgency to get the plan passed before the base figures out that it stinks.

By the way – for those of you who support Trump but not necessarily the Republican machine – you had better take heed. This may by the abbey-normal brain-child of Paul Ryan and the other progressive Republicans, but Donald Trump will be blamed when it all falls apart on his watch. Particularly because some of the giveaways will shrink and add-ons such as the Cadillac tax will take effect in January, 2020 – just before the next presidential election.

Unless Trump fights this thing, it will be passed and then wrapped around his neck like a concrete Albatross.

