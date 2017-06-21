Leaving the Social Justice Warriors Cult

Leaving the Social Justice Warriors Cult
Jamie Glazov
21 Jun, 2017
This new edition of The Glazov Gang features Keri Smith, a former Social Justice Warrior.

Keri discussed Leaving the Social Justice Warriors Cult, sharing her journey out of a totalitarian echo chamber.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch our special episode with John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, combat veteran Marine, and now the President of Understanding the Threat.

John discussed Trump vs. Brotherhood Infiltration, casting a disturbing light on the enemy within:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

