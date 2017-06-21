Leaving the Social Justice Warriors Cult

This new edition of The Glazov Gang features Keri Smith, a former Social Justice Warrior.

Keri discussed Leaving the Social Justice Warriors Cult, sharing her journey out of a totalitarian echo chamber.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch our special episode with John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, combat veteran Marine, and now the President of Understanding the Threat.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

John discussed Trump vs. Brotherhood Infiltration, casting a disturbing light on the enemy within:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Leftist Mockery of Trump’s Cabinet Meeting.