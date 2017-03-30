Why the Left Denies the Jihad in London

This special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Matthew Vadum, an award-winning investigative journalist and a columnist for Frontpagemag.com and Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at the Freedom Center and editor of The Point at Frontpagemag.com.

Matthew and Daniel discussed Why the Left Denies the Jihad in London, unveiling why progressives see no Islam and hear no Islam.

Don’t miss it!

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch the new Jamie Glazov Moment in which Jamie gives key tips on How Not to Blame Islam for the Jihad in London, offering a simple and easy-to-understand how-to video for leftists on how and why to maintain Jihad-Denial:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Ex-Muslim Sandra Solomon Unveils the Terror in London