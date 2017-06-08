Leftist Climate Change Fraud

This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by David Howard, a Climate Change Researcher.

David came on the show to discuss Leftist Climate Change Fraud, unveiling how science got hijacked for a radical cause.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch Jamie focus on Why Islamic Terror Targeted Children in Manchester, where he reveals how death cults always prioritize child sacrifice:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

