Leftist Mockery of Trump’s Cabinet Meeting.

Leftist Mockery of Trump’s Cabinet Meeting.
Jamie Glazov
20 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie focuses on Leftist Mockery of Trump’s Cabinet Meeting, unveiling what the Left’s snickering about the expression of gratitude really revealed.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Jamie discuss Why Islamic Terror Targeted Children in Manchester, where he reveals how death cults always prioritize child sacrifice:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Paul Weston on Islamic Terror in the UK

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend