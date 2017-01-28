The Left’s Ferocious Rage at Trump’s Inauguration.

The Left’s Ferocious Rage at Trump’s Inauguration.
28 Jan, 2017 by
In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses The Left’s Ferocious Rage at Trump’s Inauguration, focusing on:  When the truth reproves you.

And make sure to watch Jamie ask: Why is Maoist Van Jones on CNN?, where he wonders: Why exactly does a communist who heroizes a mass murderer get to be a star on a major cable news network?

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

