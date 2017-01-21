The Liberal Translation Guide: 20 Translations of Things That Liberals Say

My latest Townhall column is called, “The Liberal Translation Guide: 20 Translations of Things That Liberals Say.” Here’s an excerpt from the column.

If you listen to liberals, it quickly becomes apparent that what they’re saying has very little relation to reality. They’re like the “Boy who Cried Wolf” except they spend their time yelling that the sheepdog is about to kill everyone while the wolves sneak in the back gate they left open while they were too busy arguing with their friends about whether eating Chinese food is “cultural appropriation.” Ok, maybe that’s not the best analogy, but the bottom line is that it’s difficult to understand what liberals really mean. So with that in mind, here’s a liberal translation guide that will help you understand what liberals are really saying.

1) “Peaceful Protest” – No liberals were hurt while throwing bricks through windows, demanding “Death to the pigs” or getting together in large gangs to waylay small, lone counter protesters from behind.

2) “Voter Suppression” — Cutting into Democrat vote totals by taking any steps to prevent voter fraud.

3) “The Constitution” – An outdated, irrelevant document that should be ignored unless you are claiming that some liberal agenda item is guaranteed by it despite the fact that no one noticed it for 200 years.

4) “Fascist” — People who want to cut spending, abide by the Constitution and get the government off your back.

5) “We want the government out of our bedrooms” – We want the government out of our bedrooms…right after they force the Pope to buy us birth control and promise to support our children if we decide not to use the IUD suggested by the Pope because, “Who does that guy think he is, right?”

Once again, you can read it all “here.”