Liberalism’s Fake Sense of Morality

Liberals constantly stake a claim to some religion-free moral high ground, which is laughable considering liberalism’s ideology is immoral at its core. Since November of last year, leftists have been too blinded by inane hatred for Trump to see the irony.

Sure, there are liberals out there who lead decent lives and you can find some on the other side who don’t. Difference is, though, the longer a liberal remains liberal, the harder it is for them to see the light…the truth…that all their ideology does is cover them witha cloak of morality.

The false sense of morality gives them license to live a life filled with double-standards. What’s wrong is wrong, right? No. Their skewed perception of right and wrong allows them to believe it’s okay to do wrong, but it’s not okay for those on the right, both religious and secular.Which is why they found it perfectly acceptable for recent women’s marches,supposedly protesting a decade-old nasty Trump joke, to chant obscenities through a microphone and put on a display of vulgarity, filthyenough to make even Trump blush.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

As a wise person once said: “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”

Enough already with the fake moral outrage.

Clear and simple, liberals hate Trump because he beat Hillary Clinton. Period. End of story. They are so overcome by anger and hatred, they fail to realize that until recently, Trump could have been their candidate.

I say “until recently” because Trump is transitioning…transforming…changing. Prayer works, and Trump’s blanketed…covered with it. Surrounding himself with some incredibly adept advisors doesn’t hurt either.

Another huge factor in this evolution is that with each fake news report or violent riot or piece of leaked information – Trump is becoming less like a liberal and more like Ronald Reagan. Who Trump was during the primaries is not who he is today.

Liberals can’t handle that this immoral man received a moral mandate to do what is right for America.

And, by gosh, he’s doing it, despite the snotty-nosed brats who continue to throw tantrums and wet their pants every time Trump takes positive action to restore America to her former greatness.

Trump made no pretense about who he was and is doing exactly what he said he would do versus the self-serving candidates liberals typically choose, who put on a mask of morality every election cycle.

That’s why their beloved former Sen. Harry Reid had no problem telling a bold-faced lie about Mitt Romney’s taxes during the 2012 presidential election. Years later, an unrepentant Reid justified his actions during a news interview where he refused to acknowledge wrongdoing saying, with an arrogant grin, “Well, they can call it whatever they want, Romney didn’t win, did he?”

The Washington Post gave three “Pinocchio’s” to the left’s “Coolest Prez, ever,” Obama, who made a campaign promise that insurance premiums would decrease under Obamacare. Obama was also responsible for this fish tale: “If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep doctor. Period. If you like your health care plan, you will be able to keep your health care plan. Period. No one will take it away. No matter what.”

But we’re not supposed to notice the duplicity, we’re supposed to dwell on the good intentions of a party devoid of conscience.

Folks, this really isn’t about politics. I’m genuinely concerned some of our liberal friends are drowning in an ideology every bit as dangerous asEve’s apple.Every time they take a bite, they are tempted to believe it’s okay to lie and hate andsupposethey are morally superior to everyone else — for absolutely no reason at all.

©2017 Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall, The Christian Post, Right Wing News and GOPUSA. Susan’s nationally syndicated column is published in scores of newspapers and publications across the U.S. She writes about politics, culture and media and was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015 and 2016. Contact her by Facebook or at [email protected]

Also see,

Jane Roe is Finally Home