Liberals Don’t Get To Have It Both Ways With White Americans

“The base of the Democratic party used to be working people, regardless of race, ethnic, or ethnic identity, sexual orientation, et cetera. That was a Roosevelt agenda. That was the Truman agenda. Over time, and I think particularly over the last eight years, the Democratic Party has moved into interest group politics and in many cases white working people have become the whipping post, or were. I think what you saw in this election here is white working people in these rural areas seeing that someone actually was articulating the fact that they had become disenfranchised and they gravitated toward Trump in my view…” — Former Democratic Senator Jim Webb

Let’s see, what was it that Michael Moore said earlier this week?

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country.”

Of course, there are places in America where white people are already a minority; so why doesn’t Michael Moore live in one of them? If he really believes he’s better off with less white people around, why didn’t he build a mansion in Compton or inner-city Detroit instead of having one in 96% white Torch Lake?

Like Michael Moore, liberals generally love to mock white people. They especially love to put down those white, cis males …well, until the chips are down anyway. Then it’s, “Can you help us out?”

You can read it all here.