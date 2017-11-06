Liberals Are Everything They Say We Are

If you want to know what liberals are up to, all you have to do is listen to what they’re accusing conservatives of doing.

You’ve heard the news – Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to rig the election and steal it from Hillary Clinton, its rightful owner. Only it was the Democrats who did all of that, not that you’d know it from watching the news.

In the last month that media narrative has been flipping on its head, which means it’s been fading from the news. That’s how it works. When something is bad for Republicans, all presses are stopped; when it’s bad for Democrats, more people will have heard about who won the 4th annual World Series of Poker.

Not only did the Clinton campaign pay millions of dollars to a foreign agent to collect information from the Russian government on Trump (which would be, if words still had meaning, collusion), it hid that fact and the money for as long as it could. If it was just “routine opposition research,” as the campaign claims, why launder the payments through a third party? It’s a simple question: If you have nothing to hide, why did you hide it?

The story of the “dossier” suddenly became of no interest to the media once the Clinton campaign was outed as its sugar mama. Weird how that works.

Then this week, Donna Brazile, former interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, fessed up that, in fact, the election was rigged – not the general election, but the Democratic primary election – to favor Hillary.

At the DNC, Brazile replaced Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who was forced to resign after emails leaked showing she had conspired with the Clinton campaign to ensure Hillary secured the party’s nomination. Now, she has admitted what anyone paying attention already knew – the Democratic Party leadership was doing all it could to make sure Clinton would win the party’s nomination. Bernie Sanders may have had the passion of the voters, but the party big-wigs made sure he never had a chance.

Brazile was, herself, disgraced when more leaked emails showed she had fed Clinton questions in advance of a candidate’s town hall put on by her then-employer, CNN. So it’s curious why she felt the need to “investigate” the obvious truth that everyone with power in the party’s structure was working for Hillary from the outset.

Yet Donna told Sanders she’d look into it and find the “truth.”

She found it all right. “By Sept. 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof and it broke my heart,” she wrote in a piece for Politico. Exactly how broke her heart was is a matter for debate, considering Sanders was the opposing candidate at the time she leaked Clinton the town hall questions.

In other words, Donna Brazile was doing pretty much the same thing she was outraged to discover the Democratic Party doing. She was, after all, a party officer at the time she was cheating for Hillary.

According to Brazile, the Clinton campaign signed a contract with the party that gave the campaign complete control over the party’s money and most of its personnel. In essence, the DNC was a shell corporation through which the Clinton machine laundered money to skirt campaign finance laws. While Hillary was whining about “big money in politics,” she and her team cooked up a scheme to Hoover-up more money than a drug cartel.

People can give only $2,700 to a candidate, but the Clinton Cartel negotiated a deal where they got rich donors to give up to $353,400 to the campaign through this scheme. Liberal oligarchs, for lack of a more accurate term, could give “$10,000 to each of the 32 state party organizations who were part of the Victory Fund agreement—$320,000—and $33,400 to the DNC.

The money would be deposited in the states first, then transferred to the DNC shortly after. Money in the battleground states usually stayed in that state, but all the other states funneled that money directly to the DNC, which quickly transferred the money to the Clinton campaign.

According to Brazile, “states kept less than half of 1 percent of the $82 million they had amassed from the extravagant fund-raisers Hillary’s campaign was holding.” If you did this, you’d be in jail. Because it’s money laundering…and your last name is not Clinton.

So the Democratic Party, under control of the Hillary Clinton campaign, collaborated with Russian officials in an attempt to smear Donald Trump and conspired to rig the election to choose their nominee.

Why was Brazile silent about all this at the time? After all, she says she discovered this corruption in September, two full months before the general election. It’s because she’s a Democratic Party hack. Why was Sanders silent? The media swore up and down that, in spite of his crotchety demeanor, he was a man of principle and that he found out on Sept. 7.

The reason they, and undoubtedly scores of others, kept their mouths shut is because liberals will do anything to win – decency and laws be damned.

So why now? Why did Brazile decide to unburden her conscience and expose this fraud to the American people more than a year after she discovered this “heartbreaking” truth? It wasn’t her conscience at all. No one with one of those could have leaked questions to a candidate in advance of an event. It was another “sin” Democrats accuse Republicans of – simple greed.

Donna Brazile has a book coming out next week, and the more copies she sells the bigger the check she gets. Liberals will tell you the truth…once they’ve exhausted every other option or found a way to monetize it. Which is exactly what they’re on TV all the time telling us we’re doing. Weird, right?

