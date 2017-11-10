Linda Sarsour – You Need to Apologize for Halloween Massacre

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie says: Linda Sarsour – You Need to Apologize for Halloween Massacre, and he asks: What if a person prevented the NYPD from doing its job — and it led to the murder of innocents?

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Daniel Greenfield discuss Sarsour Stopped NYPD’s Monitoring of Saipov’s Mosque, where he unveils the malice and hatred that enabled Saipov’s Halloween massacre:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine's editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left's Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang.

