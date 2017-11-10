Linda Sarsour – You Need to Apologize for Halloween Massacre

Linda Sarsour – You Need to Apologize for Halloween Massacre
Jamie Glazov
10 Nov, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie says: Linda Sarsour – You Need to Apologize for Halloween Massacre, and he asks: What if a person prevented the NYPD from doing its job — and it led to the murder of innocents?

Don’t miss it!

 

And make sure to watch Daniel Greenfield discuss Sarsour Stopped NYPD’s Monitoring of Saipov’s Mosque, where he unveils the malice and hatred that enabled Saipov’s Halloween massacre:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Sarsour Stopped NYPD’s Monitoring of Saipov’s Mosque.

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend