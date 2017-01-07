If You Listen to Liberals, Why Not Kidnap and Torture White People?

My latest Townhall column is called If You Listen to Liberals, Why Not Kidnap and Torture White People? Here’s an excerpt from the column,

“White straight men are the Devil in the religion of social justice. All evil flows from them.” — Margaret MacLennan

By now, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the four thugs who kidnapped a disabled man, tortured him and made him drink toilet water while they screamed “F*** white people” and “F*** Donald Trump!” That would be horrible under any circumstances, but evil people have always existed. What makes this situation so unique is that these four animals didn’t just inflict this torture on another human being, they live broadcasted it on Facebook.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Think about the significance of that. These animals WANTED their friends to see what they were doing and assumed they’d react positively to it. They thought that because this kid was white and they talked about Donald Trump a little bit, people they knew would be okay with what they did.

This attitude does not come out of nowhere; it comes out of a Faustian bargain that liberals have made on race. If you are a white liberal, you call people whom you don’t like racist. This protects you from the charge because if you’re calling someone else a racist, how can you actually be a racist? Then you imply that, “If you join us in calling everyone who opposes our plans racist, you will also be protected from being called racist.”

Once again, you can read it all here.