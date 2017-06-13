London Bridge Killer Given Green Light to Kill.

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie focuses on London Bridge Killer Given Green Light to Kill, unveiling how a jihadist’s murderous intentions were widely known for a long time.

Don’t miss it!

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

And make sure to watch Jamie discuss Sadistic Leftist-Fascists Order Professor to Keep Hands at Sides, where he reveals how the Maoist Cultural Revolution has been unleashed at Evergreen State College:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Guandolo and Gaubatz on “Kathy Griffin’s ISIS Romance”