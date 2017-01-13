Mark Tapson Moment: The Left’s War on Masculinity, Part II.

This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Mark Tapson Moment hosted by Mark Tapson, editor of TruthRevolt.org.

Mark discussed The Left’s War on Masculinity – Part II, unveiling how cultural Marxism on U.S. campuses is crippling America’s ability to defend itself.

Don’t miss it!



<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch Part I of this discussion below:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Daniel Greenfield Moment: Israel Must Kill the Two State Solution.