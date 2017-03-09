Mathews’ “Hardball” Convenes Minor Celebs to Attack Owen’s Widow

This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at the Freedom Center and editor of The Point at Frontpagemag.com.

Daniel came on the show to discuss Mathews’ “Hardball” Convenes Minor Celebs to Attack Owen’s Widow, reflecting on why exactly MSNBC considers Meathead, Kathy Griffin, Michael Moore and Bill Maher to be the sophisticated political analysts of our time.



Don’t miss it!

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch Daniel discuss Robert Reich Blames Trump for Muslim Sweden Riots, where he unveils the deranged and destructive delusions of the Left:



Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Saba Ahmed vs. Shireen Qudosi on “Does Islam Need Reform?”