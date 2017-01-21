Michael Cutler Moment: Immigration Failures vs. Americans.

This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents The Michael Cutler Moment with Michael Cutler, a former Senior INS Special Agent.

Michael discusses Immigration Failures vs. Americans, unveiling how law enforcement failures undermine our citizens’ civil rights.

Don’t miss it!



Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine's editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left's Romance with Tyranny and Terror.

