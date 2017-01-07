Michael Cutler Moment: President Trump’s Immigration/Jihad Challenge.
This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents The Michael Cutler Moment with Michael Cutler, a former Senior INS Special Agent.
Michael discusses President Trump’s Immigration/Jihad Challenge, as he looks forward to the new president putting security back into the Department of Homeland Security.
Don’t miss it!
And make sure to watch Ingrid Carlqvist focus on How Sweden Became Absurdistan, as she shares her fear that her country could become the first Sharia state in Europe:
Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]
Jamie Glazov