Michael Cutler Moment: President Trump’s Immigration/Jihad Challenge.

Michael Cutler Moment: President Trump’s Immigration/Jihad Challenge.
Jamie Glazov
07 Jan, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents The Michael Cutler Moment with Michael Cutler, a former Senior INS Special Agent.

glazov-pic

Michael discusses President Trump’s Immigration/Jihad Challenge, as he looks forward to the new president putting security back into the Department of Homeland Security.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Ingrid Carlqvist focus on How Sweden Became Absurdistan, as she shares her fear that her country could become the first Sharia state in Europe:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Ingrid Carlqvist Video: How Sweden Became Absurdistan.

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend