Muslim Author Unveils the Left’s Cyber Jihad Against Trump and His Supporters
Jamie Glazov
23 Feb, 2017 by
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Asra Nomani, the co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement and author of Standing Alone: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam.

Asra came on the show to unveil The Left’s Cyber Jihad Against Trump and His Supporters, exposing the Left’s totalitarian, violent and vicious stripes.

And make sure to watch Jamie say: Thank You President Trump for the Travel Ban, expressing a heartfelt appreciation for a leader set on protecting America and American lives:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

