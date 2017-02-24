Muslim Free Thinker Calls Out Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March

Muslim Free Thinker Calls Out Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March
Jamie Glazov
24 Feb, 2017
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Shireen Qudosi,Muslim Free Thinker who is the Director of Muslim Matters at America Matters

Shireen calls out Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March, exposing the impulses of a Sharia-supporter who wants to take Hirsi Ali’s “vagina away.”

And make sure to watch Asra Nomani, the co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement and author of Standing Alone: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam, unveil The Left’s Cyber Jihad Against Trump and His Supporters, exposing the Left’s totalitarian, violent and vicious stripes:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Muslim Author Unveils the Left’s Cyber Jihad Against Trump and His Supporters

