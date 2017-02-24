Muslim Free Thinker Calls Out Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March

This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Shireen Qudosi, a Muslim Free Thinker who is the Director of Muslim Matters at America Matters.

Shireen calls out Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March, exposing the impulses of a Sharia-supporter who wants to take Hirsi Ali’s “vagina away.”

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch Asra Nomani, the co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement and author of Standing Alone: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam, unveil The Left’s Cyber Jihad Against Trump and His Supporters, exposing the Left’s totalitarian, violent and vicious stripes:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

