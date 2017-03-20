Muslim Primary School Students Threaten to Behead Teacher.

Jamie Glazov
20 Mar, 2017 by
In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie focuses on Muslim Primary School Students Threaten to Behead Teacher, analyzing how a teacher in Punchbowl Public School in Sydney’s southwest has to deal with Suras 47:4 and 8:12.

