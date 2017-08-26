The Never-Ending Liberal Bait And Switch

Although a donkey fits the Democrat Party well as a mascot, a shifting goalpost would work even better. With liberals, it’s almost always a bait and switch.

Take the Confederate flag, for example.

Back in 2015, liberals demanded that Confederate flags be taken down because Dylann Roof had a picture of one on his Facebook page. Most Republicans, even Southern Republicans, didn’t care all that much about the Confederate flag. So, in South Carolina for example, Republicans voluntarily removed the Confederate flag.

That’s what liberals wanted, right? So, that was it? No, that was the start of the bait and switch.

The Dukes of Hazzard was taken off the air. Confederate flags were ripped down. There were liberals who said that waving a Confederate flag should be considered a hate crime and Southerners in general were attacked as racist. Then people who protested this stupidity were labeled as bigots.

Next the Left moved on to statues. Liberals demanded that the statues be taken down and began to vandalize them. Now, they are taking it further. In fact, the Left has gotten so hysterical about this subject that ESPN pulled an Asian broadcaster by the name of Robert Lee off of a University of Virginia game because there was a controversy over a Robert E. Lee statue. Now, we begin a fight over taking down the hundreds and hundreds of Confederate monuments across the country. After that (and, yes, this part has already started) the battle will be over renaming buildings and streets. Liberals in Memphis literally dug up the graves of Nathan Forrest and his wife; so even removing the corpses of Confederate soldiers isn’t off the table. But that’s it, right?

Wrong.

