How Not to Blame Islam for the Jihad in London.

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie gives key tips on How Not to Blame Islam for the Jihad in London, offering a simple and easy-to-understand how-to video for leftists on how and why to maintain Jihad-Denial.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch Jamie call out Joy Reid’s Smear of Sebastian Gorka and other Counter-Jihadists, unveiling the malicious lie the Left regurgitates over and over to camouflage the ideology that hates us and means us harm:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

