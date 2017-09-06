Obama/Brotherhood Policy Sympathizers vs. Trump.

Jamie Glazov
06 Sep, 2017 by
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang features Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at the Freedom Center and editor of The Point at Frontpagemag.com.

Daniel focused on Obama/Brotherhood Policy Sympathizers vs. Trump, analyzing how the president’s foreign policy deck has now been cleared of Islam-realists.

And make sure to watch Daniel discuss Why Hillary Won’t Quit Huma, where he reflects on the disturbing questions about money, the Muslim Brotherhood, and much, much more:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

